The stock market appears stuck at these levels — Here's what could get it moving again

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

After surging on vaccine news, the stock market is more likely to stair step higher as the increase in virus cases competes with the promise of a more normal economy in the coming year. The S&P 500 rocketed higher on Pfizer's Nov. 9 announcement that its vaccine was highly effective, and that it would be broadly distributed by the second half of next year. The S&P that day touched a record 3,645 on an intraday basis before closing at 3,550. It has since moved higher, and was at around 3,600 Wednesday, but not back to its intraday high, even after Moderna also announced positive vaccine news on Monday.

"The market is in a balancing act right now. We can look ahead six to 12 months and see several of the vaccines may be widely available and administered, and we may start to back to normal life," said Ed Keon, QMA chief investment strategist. "At the same time there are going to be a lot of challenges as the disease works its way through the population." The market has been trading on those two themes, with cyclical stocks going higher and momentum and big tech lagging. Many of those names, like the FANG stocks, have been the ones that benefited most when the economy was shut down and led the stock market out of its March slump. Now, those that were punished, like airlines, energy and cruise ships have been moving higher at a faster rate. "I still think we're in a very powerful bull market, and people should be careful about getting too cautious," said Robert Sluymer, technical strategist at Fundstrat. "Just remember we had a pretty big move in the S&P 500 from fairly oversold levels on Oct. 30... We just had a surge. A lot of short-term indicators are overbought." Sluymer said it is as if the market sectors are in a relay race. "Leadership can pass the baton from time to time within a bull market," said Sluymer. "One group leads, and then another group leads. While the structural leadership in growth had a massive surge in Q2 into the summer, a lot of those stocks are now pausing." That would include Amazon and Netflix, which have not recovered their early September highs. Facebook is trading below its August high, and Peloton has declined since mid-October.

Evidence of a top?