Asia-Pacific markets trade lower as vaccine optimism clashes with economic worries

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets fell in morning trade on Thursday as traders grapple with optimism around a potential coronavirus vaccine and economic worries.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 was down 0.35% where resource producers struggled for gains. The country's so-called Big Four banks traded mixed, with Westpac up by 0.98%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.55% in early trade while the Topix index was down 0.41%. In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.51%.

The session in Asia follows U.S. stocks falling for a second straight day, pausing a recent rally to new records.

"It was a consolidative day for financial markets, which are caught in the crosscurrent of vaccine optimism and near-term economic weakness," Daniel Been, head of foreign-exchange and G3 research at ANZ, wrote in a morning note.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday said that a final data analysis found their coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 and appeared to fend off severe disease. Meanwhile Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data showed its vaccine was more than 94% effective.

Still, as cases continue to climb, particularly in the U.S., authorities are moving to reinstitute some of the stay-at-home orders, curfews and public safety measures, including shutting down nonessential businesses in a handful of cities. There are growing worries that if the infection spread is not contained, widespread lockdowns could be reinstated.