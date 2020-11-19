CDC urges Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving as coronavirus outbreak worsens

During the global coronavirus pandemica group of people wearing personal protective equipment walk in Tom Bradley international at LAX on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Henry Walke, CDC's Covid-19 incident manager, said there is "no more important time than now for each and every American to redouble our efforts to watch our distance, wash our hands and, most importantly, wear a mask."

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," he said. "For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living."

The CDC's briefing Thursday is the agency's first since August. Critics have called on the CDC and Director Dr. Robert Redfield to take a more high-profile position in the nation's response to the pandemic as cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to rise.

The comments come after the nation reported more than 170,100 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That's the second-highest one-day spike reported to date.