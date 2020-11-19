Chipmaker Nvidia could join tech's trillion-dollar club if Arm deal wins regulatory approval, analyst says

Simpson Chung uses a virtual reality headset during the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, which showcases artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtual reality and autonomous machines, in Washington, DC.

SINGAPORE — If chipmaker Nvidia can overcome regulatory hurdles to close its $40 billion acquisition of Arm, then it can potentially become a member of tech's trillion-dollar club, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The California-headquartered company said in September that it planned to acquire U.K.-based semiconductor firm Arm from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. That deal could have significant implications in the semiconductor industry since Arm develops technology that is used by other firms to make low-power chips used in mobile devices and is a supplier to most of Nvidia's competitors.