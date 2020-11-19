Tesla Model S no longer 'recommended' by Consumer Reports due to reliability concerns

Brand new Tesla Model S cars sit on front of a Tesla showroom on August 2, 2017 in Corte Madera, California. Tesla will report second-quarter earnings today after the closing bell.

Tesla's Model S sedan is no longer "recommended" by Consumer Reports due to a decline in its reliability, the influential rating organization announced Thursday.

The electric car's rating dropped in the annual Auto Reliability Survey as a result of problems in its air suspension and main computer and touchscreen controls, according to Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports.

"We see a variety of problems on that car," he told CNBC. "It's wavered throughout its life cycle" as Tesla has consistently updated the car, which was first introduced in 2012. Consumer reports ranked the Model S as its top-rated vehicle ever in 2015.

Typically older models fair better in reliability as companies tend to address problems as the vehicles age, but Tesla has continued to update the cars without much change to their exteriors, including over-the-air, or remote, updates — an emerging trend in the auto industry led by Tesla.

The Model 3 is now the only Tesla vehicle Consumer Reports recommends for consumers. Overall, Tesla ranked second to last in the reliability study. It was down two spots from a year ago due to the Model S as well as the Model Y, which went on sale earlier this year and has "well below average reliability," the publication said. Problems with the Model Y included quality issues with body hardware and paint, according to Consumer Reports.