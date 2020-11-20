Within sustainable investing, Credit Suisse says there's one theme investors should focus on

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Sustainable investing trends are touching every part of the market, and Credit Suisse believes one theme stands out: companies focused on pushing energy-consuming industries like buildings and the transportation sector toward a zero-carbon world. Amid a surge in ESG investing, the firm said these stocks should see increased momentum under President-elect Joe Biden given the former vice president's ambitious climate targets.

Building a zero-carbon world is one of 11 themes Credit Suisse has categorized under its broader sustainable investing umbrella. Other sections include education, diversity, water and renewable energy. The firm noted that the latter has been the top-performing theme over the past year, but that much of the upside is already priced into these stocks. This means that key metrics — including value, growth and profitability — look more attractive across other themes.