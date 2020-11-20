How Latinos in the U.S. can reinvent their careers post Covid-19

Many workers are looking to make a career move, but in addition to higher pay, they want the move to bring increased job security, according to a new survey from Ceridian. Getty Images

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Americans' career trajectories has varied by industry, geography and ethncicity, with Latinx Americans among the most heavily impacted. According to the 2020 American Family Survey, 53% of Hispanic respondents reported a career change since the pandemic began; while a troubling 41% report a decline in income. Harnessing that hunger for gainful employment and a good career can yield results. We spoke with Caroline Castrillon, career coach and founder of CorporateEscapeArtist, to discuss how Americans impacted by the Covid recession can develop their careers and reinvent their futures.

Take credit for your accomplishments

Keep in mind employers expect you to openly share your accomplishments. This can be awkward for Latinos who may feel they are being arrogant, says Castrillon. "Remember, this is your time to shine. Don't be shy. Share what your individual contributions were and quantify the results. If you don't do a good job of highlighting your achievements, employers will assume that you don't have anything significant to discuss."

Understand cultural nuances

There are subtle differences between the way employment interviews are conducted in the United States versus Latin America, says Castrillon. "Don't be discouraged if the interviewer seems a bit impersonal at first. Employers who don't ask about your background, or your family, aren't being rude. While the family is at the center of Hispanic culture, there are many legal issues employers can't bring up first in an interview. If the interviewee mentions a spouse or children the interviewer can follow up on it, but they are generally bound by law not to ask first. "

Use your Hispanic connections

In addition to researching potential companies utilizing online tools, use your cultural connections to gain valuable insights. Within the close-knit Hispanic community, the chances are excellent that you can find someone who has interviewed with, or worked for a company, of interest. Professional Hispanic groups and their members can also be a wealth of information. Key organizations that should be on your radar include the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting (ALPFA), the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), among others.

