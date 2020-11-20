Social Security was a big presidential campaign issue. What we know about whether it swayed senior voters

A President Donald Trump and a former Vice President Joe Biden supporter converse before the Joe Biden Campaign Rally at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on March 7, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kyle Rivas | Getty Images

This year's presidential election was expected to usher in a blue wave of votes for Democrats. Election watchers thought the nation's seniors ages 65 and up might help turn the tide. But the results didn't go exactly as predicted. The presidential election was closer than expected. Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the Oval Office, exit polls now show that the 65-and-older cohort still mostly voted for President Donald Trump in a lot of battleground states. More from Personal Finance:

Unemployment is falling. Long-term unemployment is ballooning

What Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would mean

They lived paycheck to paycheck. Then the pandemic hit In the weeks leading up to Nov. 3, polls showed that those older voters, who typically lean Republican, were planning to vote against President Donald Trump. Instead, the incumbent president still won a majority of seniors' votes in the battleground states. But their support wasn't as high as it was in 2016, according to William H. Frey, a demographer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. In states where the race was particularly close, like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump's reduced backing from seniors may have made a difference in the overall outcome, he said. All three of those states switched to blue this year.

"They still voted for [Trump], but not as big numbers, not as big margins as they did earlier," Frey said of senior voters. Exit poll data shows that voters 65 and over favored Biden in Michigan and New Hampshire. In Arizona, that cohort was split 50-50. Increased support for Biden likely made a difference even in states like Pennsylvania, where 46% of those ages 65 and up voted for the Democratic candidate, versus 53% for Trump, according to NBC News exit poll data. In 2016, 44% of that cohort went for then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, compared to 54% for Trump. "We were fighting for survival," said Angie Gialloreto, 91, of Pittsburgh, said of seniors this election.

For Gialloreto, who has been a delegate to 11 straight Democratic National Conventions, finding out the results was a happy moment. "I was excited, happy, even shed a few tears, even though I was alone," Gialloreto said. "It was the moment that I was waiting for." Several factors helped sway senior voters this time around. The Covid-19 pandemic, of course, and health care were likely high among them, according to John Hishta, senior vice president for campaigns at AARP, the advocacy group for older Americans. Social Security was also a more prominent issue this presidential cycle than it had been in years past, he said, with both candidates highlighting it in advertising. But was the messaging enough to sway the vote for those individuals?

"I think the jury is still out on that," Hishta said. "It's something that 65-plus voters demand of their political leaders that they strengthen and protect Social Security, and so I think that's the reason why you saw both campaigns talk about defending it," he said. The economy was likely another key factor in their candidate selection, not only on behalf of themselves, but also with their children and grandchildren in mind, Hishta said. However, Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, thinks the increased attention to the program definitely contributed to the election results. "Virtually every senior is concerned in Social Security, and it played a part in their deciding to go with Joe Biden," Altman said.

Biden's platform has called for targeted benefit increases that would be paid for by implementing payroll taxes on those earning $400,000 and up. Trump's plans for the program came into question when he signed an executive order for a temporary payroll tax deferral. That prompted Social Security advocates to worry he could seek permanent cuts to the taxes that fund the program. The issue likely influenced voters in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Altman said, where experience with private pensions had taught them how that kind of income can disappear. Anecdotally, Pennsylvania voters agreed it was one of the top issues that helped to decide their vote. "There was an economic threat to older Americans," said Jayne Buchwach, 70, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "It definitely was an economic threat that will our benefits be cut or possibly eliminated."