U.S. could ‘see another 100,000 deaths by Inauguration Day’ from Covid, doctor says

The Dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, warned that the United States could "see another 100,000 deaths by Inauguration Day" as the coronavirus death rate climbs and public health professionals raise the alarm.

"Once we get into the spring we easily could be at 450,000 or even 500,000 deaths," Jha said in a Friday evening interview on "The News with Shepard Smith." "That all depends on us, if we do things that are smart, we could avoid that. If we don't, we could easily get into the 400,000 to 500,0000 deaths total, which is astronomical."

The U.S. on Thursday reported a record 187,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,015 deaths, the most since May, as the country faces severe outbreaks heading into the holiday season, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. During the peak of the second wave in the third week of July, 863 people died on average per day. During the third week of November, however, the cases are still rising, and an average of 1,335 people are dying on average per day, JHU data shows.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) — the percentage of all Covid-positive people in America who eventually die of the coronavirus — is worrying health professionals. Since July 1, the CFR has been 1.4%, but if the CFR remains constant at the enormous case numbers the country is seeing now, the U.S. could see 2,500 deaths per day in the near future, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

"Crowding in hospitals lead to higher fatality rates," Jha said. "The horrible death numbers that we see now are going to get meaningfully worse in the weeks, and unfortunately, even in the coming months ahead."

In Connecticut, the numbers are growing at a rapid pace. 96% of the state's population is now under a Coved "red alert." It's the highest warning level possible in the state's color-coded Covid system. The state is experiencing a six-month high of Covid hospitalizations, and has averaged 1,926 cases per day over the past week, according to the Covid Tracking Project.