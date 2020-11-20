U.S. reports record 187,833 new Covid cases as CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administer Covid-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site at the Alemany Farmers Market in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The United States reported 187,833 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, yet another record-breaking daily total as U.S. health officials urge Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and states impose tighter restrictions to slow the persistent spread of the virus. "We're alarmed," Dr. Henry Walke, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 incident manager, said during a press briefing Thursday where the agency urged people not to travel over Thanksgiving. "One of our concerns is that as people over the holiday season get together, they may actually be bringing infections with them to that small gathering and not even know it," he said. The U.S. first crossed 100,000 new Covid-19 cases on the Nov. 3, Election Day, and infections have continued to climb to all-time highs ever since. The nation has reported a weekly average of 165,029 new cases every day, a record-breaking streak that's lasted for 24 consecutive days, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Unlike other peaks in the spring and summer that hit the Northeast and Sunbelt states, infectious disease experts have said the latest surge has no clear epicenter. Some state and city officials have warned that there's so much spread, local outbreaks cannot be traced back to a single event or venue. "I believe this is the most serious public health moment we've experienced since 1918 and the swine flu," Dr. Michael Osterholm, a coronavirus advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, told CNBC's Meg Tirrell during a Healthy Returns: The Path Forward event on Friday. "We realize that we have a very dangerous period for the next two weeks that we're going to have to respond to. We're already watching our hospitals being overrun," Osterholm said. In the U.S., a record 80,698 Covid-19 patients were in the hospital Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic. Hospitals in at least 25 states are critically short of health-care workers to care for the influx of coronavirus patients, with some people traveling hundreds of miles for an open hospital bed, STAT News reported. A handful of states and cities are closing nonessential businesses, limiting public and private gatherings and imposing curfews to try to slow the rapid spread. Some Republican leaders in Iowa, North Dakota and Utah, who have long resisted statewide mask requirements, are now ordering residents to wear face coverings in public. Many governors and mayors have made it clear, however, that they don't want to shut down the economy again like many did in March and April at the outset of the outbreak. The White House coronavirus task force's latest weekly report, obtained by NBC News, painted a bleak picture. "There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration," it said.