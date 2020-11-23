Former subprime player claims he can now short the mortgage market for climate and Covid risks

During the mortgage bubble in the early 2000s, when investors were feverishly trading faulty subprime bonds, a few savvy skeptics recognized the bonds were doomed, so they bet against them. They shorted the bonds and made billions. Now one of those players is doing the same thing, but not on subprime. He's doing it based on the risks to the housing market from climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Dave Burt is a financial analyst who looks at risk in real estate derivatives markets. That's what he was doing back in 2005, analyzing vast pools of subprime mortgage bonds that Wall Street was creating and trading. He examined the homes and borrowers who owned them. "I had a strong suspicion that they would go bad," said Burt. Burt sold his findings to the few investors who wanted to short those pools of mortgages. They were right and made billions. He was featured in Michael Lewis' best-selling book "The Big Short." "Burt had the most sensational information and models to analyze the information," Lewis wrote. "He could tell you, for example, what would happen to mortgage loans zip code by zip code in various house price scenarios."

Floods, fires and wind

Burt now says he can do the same thing when it comes to climate risk. Burt says that as the risks of floods, fires and wind increase, the cost of owning a home will go up — costs from higher insurance rates, higher taxes and uninsured losses. As the cost goes up, the value of the home goes down, and, consequently, the mortgage on the home is at higher risk of default. It is just like during the subprime storm, when borrowers who couldn't really afford the homes they were buying were offered loans that were cheap up front but then quickly turned expensive. They then defaulted on those loans, and home values crashed, bringing the broader economy down with them. "This is going to be much more broadly impactful than just a mortgage story," said Burt, who is using data from Boston-based risQ, a data analytics firm specializing in climate risk. He's looking at specific areas where home values are likely to fall from climate impacts, causing homeowners to walk away from their mortgage. In order to profit off that information, he's going to short a specific type of mortgage bond. "These bonds are issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to essentially protect them against the first X number of losses," he explained. Burt thinks those bonds are overvalued because, by his calculations, close to a third of U.S. homeowners are vulnerable to big losses in the value of their homes from climate change. "I think it's quite viable and indeed as an economic proposition but also as a political proposition," said Jesse Keenan, associate professor of real estate at Tulane University and a climate expert. Keenan said he believes that in a Biden administration, more focused on climate overall, and with the potential for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to come out of government conservatorship, investors will be looking even more closely at these credit risk transfers. "It shows now there is a market for credit risk transfers. You have a market, a buyer, a seller, an underwriter. I think it's all there," said Keenan.

Raising awareness