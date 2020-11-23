Coronavirus live updates: Airline passengers hit 8-month high as U.S. continues to notch case records

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. continues to notch record Covid-19 infections, with the national seven-day average of daily new cases hitting 170,855 on Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. It's possible the numbers will get a little more opaque heading into the holiday weekend. Local health outposts typically pause reporting for national holidays, which could lead to slight backlogs.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: