Coronavirus live updates: Pfizer, BioNTech to file for emergency authorization; study shows antibodies offer at least 6-month protection

The first Americans to get a Covid-19 vaccine could receive their first doses in about a month, if an expected FDA approval timeline holds. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they will file for emergency use authorization from the agency, a process expected to take a few weeks. The White House coronavirus task force has repeatedly said once the drug has approval, it can be mobilized for distribution within 24 hours.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: