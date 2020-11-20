Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic, spokesperson says

Donald Trump Jr speaks during a rain shower to an audience wearing ponchos at a Fighters Against Socialism campaign rally in support of his father, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the week, his spokesperson confirmed Friday evening, the latest in a series of people connected to the White House who have contracted the virus.

Trump Jr. is asymptomatic and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines, the spokesperson said. He has been in quarantine at his cabin since receiving the test results.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Trump Jr., who serves as executive vice president at the Trump organization, is the latest member of the family to contract the virus. In October, President Trump, first lady Melania and Trump's youngest son Barron all tested positive. The president was hospitalized for several days with the virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and was given supplemental oxygen before being discharged.



The confirmation of Trump Jr.'s diagnosis comes hours after Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Andrew Giuliani is a special assistant to President Trump. Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer, has tested negative for Covid-19.

At least 45 people connected to the White House have tested positive for the virus in recent months.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.