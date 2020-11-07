White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows talks to reporters at the White House on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, NBC News confirmed Friday.

He becomes only the latest person in President Donald Trump's orbit to come down with Covid-19, after an outbreak hit the president, his family and campaign and administration advisors last month. Meadows attended an election night gathering at the White House on Tuesday and stood by, wearing no mask, when Trump spoke at a Republican Party office earlier that day.

News of his positive test came a day after the U.S. set another record for new daily coronavirus infections with more than 120,000. Bloomberg, which first reported Meadows' diagnosis, said Trump campaign aide Nick Trainer also tested positive for Covid-19.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

Late last month, Meadows sparked backlash when he said the U.S. is "not going to control the pandemic" but would put its focus on developing a vaccine and therapeutics. He has insisted on taking his face mask off before talking to reporters during the outbreak.

His positive test will likely only bring further scrutiny of the administration's actions during the pandemic. Several people who tested positive for the virus last month attended a late September event at the White House to celebrate Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination.

Meadows' positive test also comes as his boss increasingly lashes out in the face of election results that show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race.