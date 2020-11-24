Coronavirus live updates: U.S. average daily deaths top 1,500 as cases show the earliest signs of improvement

New Covid-19 infection levels in the U.S. are showing the earliest signs of improvement. The national seven-day average of daily new infections now stands at 172,118 as of Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That's an all-time record, but only 11% higher than the prior week. Average daily new infections had been posting roughly 30% weekly growth before beginning to taper off late last week. It's possible rising demand for Covid tests ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday is slowing turnaround and reporting, but for the moment new case tallies appear to be slowing.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: