U.S. Covid-19 cases continue to rise ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The national seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 174,225 as of Tuesday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The tally might see an artificial dip in the next several days, as is typical during major holidays when local outposts temporarily pause reporting. Still, health experts have warned Thanksgiving is likely to be a catalyst for spread.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: