Biden will likely have to reimagine the future of U.S. economic leadership in Asia, says expert

Shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles as the trade war continues between China and the US, in Long Beach, California on September 14, 2019. -

SINGAPORE — The Biden administration will likely have to reimagine the future of U.S. economic leadership in Asia-Pacific following two massive free trade agreements signed by countries in the region, according to a former foreign policy advisor.

The first of the two trade agreements is the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): It was negotiated by the Obama administration but never approved by Congress. President Donald Trump subsequently pulled the U.S. out of the TPP in 2017 as the remaining 11 countries renegotiated and signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership or CPTPP a year later.

More recently, 15 countries including China, Australia, Japan, South Korea as well as Southeast Asian nations, signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP): It is the largest trading bloc globally, covering a market of 2.2 billion people and $26.2 trillion of global output — about 30% of world GDP.

"So far, the incoming administration has not committed one way or the other to the future of the TPP," Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday. Fontaine previously served as foreign policy advisor to Sen. John McCain and worked at the U.S. State Department.

He explained that President-elect Joe Biden and his administration will enter an era where the U.S. is party to neither the TPP nor the RCEP. "They are going to have to at least consider what the future of U.S. economic leadership in Asia looks like," he said.