What is the TPP?

The TPP 11, or the CPTPP, is the world's newest trade deal. It was signed by 11 countries in Chile on March 8 this year.

CPTPP stands for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and its 11 members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The deal was previously known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and had been signed by 12 countries, including the United States, in February 2016. Donald Trump, however, made American withdrawal from the deal a key part of his presidential election. Within his first week in office last year, he signed an executive order dumping the pact.

With Trump's decision, the U.S. was leaving behind a deal that would have resulted in annual income gains of $131 billion for the United States and $492 billion for the world to 2030, according to economists Peter A. Petri and Michael G. Plummer.