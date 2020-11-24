Pennsylvania certifies Biden win over Trump in state

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 19, 2020.

Pennsylvania's secretary of state on Tuesday certified the results of its presidential election, confirming that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump, Gov. Tom Wolf announced in a tweet.

The Keystone State's certification of Biden's victory came a day after Michigan certified that the former Democratic vice president had won its own election.

The Trump campaign is waging a long-shot legal effort in a federal appeals court to block Pennyslvania from awarding its Electoral College votes to Biden, as part of a broader bid to reverse Biden's projected national win.

Tuesday's certification of the popular votes in the state might have made that court battle even more difficult for the Republican president.

Biden won Pennsylvania with 50% of the vote, compared to 48.8% for Trump. Biden received 3,459,382 votes, while Trump got 3,378,362 votes, a margin of almost exactly 80,000 votes.

"Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Wolf wrote in his tweet.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history," Wolf added in another tweet.

"Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably."

