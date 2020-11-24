This woman is working 5 jobs to stay afloat after being laid off. It’s still not enough

Mary Roberts has been working five jobs since August to stay afloat after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the cruise industry, where she was a director and choreographer. Mary Roberts

Mary Roberts is not immune to the hustle as an artist. But the coronavirus pandemic has presented a challenge like she's never seen before. Roberts, 39, is a choreographer and director for the cruise line industry. Before the pandemic, she enjoyed a busy career working as an independent contractor for multiple cruise lines, directing and choreographing parties and shows on ships. At the beginning of March, all the contracts she had lined up for the rest of the year were suspended one by one. Eventually, more than $60,000 in jobs that she'd secured for the rest of the year disappeared, she said. "I kept waiting," said Roberts. "I kept thinking my work is going to come back." Damage to lower- and middle-class Americans The coronavirus pandemic has affected employment for millions of Americans and has been concentrated in industries most impacted by the virus, such as leisure and hospitality, restaurants, entertainment and travel. While the pandemic has hit the lowest-paid workers the hardest, it's also had an impact on middle-income earners, especially those who lost work. In August, 44% of low-income workers used money from a savings or retirement account to pay bills, and 46% had trouble paying bills, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. In the same month, 33% of middle-income workers drew down savings or retirement to pay bills, and 26% had trouble paying bills, the survey showed. Middle-income refers to families of three with annual income between $39,800 and $119,400, according to the Pew Research Center's methodology. Working 5 jobs at once

As an independent contractor, Roberts couldn't apply for unemployment insurance until after the CARES Act passed in March. Then, it took her more than three months to submit the application for benefits, and she didn't get her first check until July. Luckily, she had some savings to fall back on, but also racked up debt while she waited. In November — nearly eight months after she first applied — Roberts finally received $7,500 in back-dated payments from March through when she started getting unemployment in July. "While I'm grateful, that's how much I was going to make for just the month of March alone," she said. In addition, Florida, where she lives when she's not on a cruise ship, only gave her $113 per week in unemployment benefits. And, she discovered that if she made more than that in a week, she wasn't eligible for any benefits, including the additional $600 per week established by the CARES Act. Since August, Roberts has been working five jobs and not applying for any unemployment insurance.

She's been choreographing for local arts groups, working as a dance teacher for a kid's theater program and at a local studio, is a facilities manager at a yoga studio where she also teaches Pilates, hosts virtual trivia games and just started driving for Uber. In addition, she picks up occasional jobs cleaning office buildings, she said. "I'm still making just over half of what I expected to make per month," she said. "It's survival mode." Situation could get worse for middle class The situation could get worse. While the first jobs lost in the coronavirus pandemic where disproportionately low-wage ones, as the recession continues, higher-paying jobs are increasingly on the chopping block. "The average middle-income worker is going to be adversely affected by what I think is going to be the second leg of all this," said Daniel Alpert, managing partner at Westwood Capital in New York. "The only way to spur recovery at the top line is to make sure that employers have jobs for folks and that workers can resume earning incomes."

