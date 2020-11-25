Stock market live updates: Stocks take breather, Dow's best month since '87, jobs data coming

LIVE UPDATES
This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.
The major averages on Wednesday looked to extend their gains from the prior record-setting session, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average break above 30,000 for the first time on record. Positive Covid-19 vaccine developments as well as easing political turmoil concerns have propelled recent gains, and the Dow is currently on trace for its best month since 1987. For continuous real-time insight on the market see below.