Trump rants about overturning the election even as administration begins transition to Biden

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory to be overturned, and spread unproven claims of voter fraud while falsely insisting he won a series of key swing states that went to Biden.

Facing defeat after a string of court losses, Trump made a surprise call-in appearance at a Republican state legislature hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he stated bluntly that "we have to turn the election over."

Trump claimed his team has gathered "all the evidence," even though judges in numerous states have rejected his campaign's legal efforts to halt the certification of ballots or have swaths of mail-in votes invalidated.

"All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly, without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem," Trump said from the speaker of a mobile phone held up to a microphone by Jenna Ellis, a member of his campaign's legal team. She sat next to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

"This election has to be turned around," Trump asserted elsewhere in the speakerphone speech. "We won Pennsylvania by a lot, and we won all of these swing states by a lot."

In fact, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that he had signed the "Certificate of Ascertainment" certifying Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the victors in the Keystone State. Nevada, another key state, on Tuesday also certified Biden and Harris as the winners. Michigan and Georgia, too, have certified their votes, dragging Trump's long-shot bid to undo the election result even further out of reach.