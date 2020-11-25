Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on Covid as cases climb

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Wednesday as the state works to fight off an increase in Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that the state would reopen a temporary field hospital on Staten Island to help treat an influx of coronavirus patients. The 100-bed field hospital was one of many New York opened in the spring as it fought back a wave of Covid infections that overwhelmed its hospital system and killed roughly 800 people every day.

Earlier this month, the governor ordered restaurants and bars licensed by the State Liquor Authority to close at 10 p.m. He has also banned gatherings of more than 10 people in a private residence.

–CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.