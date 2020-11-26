Deutsche Bank bullish about the 2021 economic recovery — but there are two key risks

LONDON — Deutsche Bank upgraded its global growth outlook for 2021 but cautioned that two key risks could still spoil the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

In the bank's latest report out Wednesday — entitled "Hope on the horizon" — Deutsche Bank researchers updated their calls due to what it called "the incredibly positive" coronavirus vaccine news in recent weeks, with pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca all saying their vaccine candidates were highly effective at preventing Covid-19.

"With efficacy rates at the upper end of expectations, this opens up the possibility of a much more rapid return to normal than had been anticipated only a month ago," Deutsche Bank's Group Chief Economist David Folkerts-Landau noted. "By the end of 2021 it may no longer have much impact on day to day life," he added in the report.

With a vaccine on the horizon, Deutsche Bank said "it is likely that global GDP (gross domestic product) will return to its pre-virus levels in the second quarter of next year."

The house view is for global GDP to contract by 3.7% in 2020 with the U.S. economy shrinking by 3.6%, the euro zone seeing a contraction of 7.4% and China growing 2.2%.

In 2021, Deutsche Bank forecasts that the U.S. economy will grow 4%, the euro zone economy will rebound by 5.6% and China's economy will gain 9.5%.