Hong Kong's economy has 'bottomed out' and is set to recover, says economist

SINGAPORE — There may be some good news for Hong Kong's economy after two years of anemic growth, according to one economist.

"I think, frankly speaking, there's a lot of headwinds ahead for Hong Kong," said Hao Zhou, a senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank.

"But, from a GDP perspective … probably the Hong Kong economy has bottomed out this year. After two years' sluggish growth, probably we're going to see positive growth for next year and also 2022," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

The third quarter this year was Hong Kong's fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year contractions, but there were also some signs of recovery. Its economy shrank 3.5% in the July to September quarter, as compared to a 9% contraction in the previous quarter.

The government also revised the real GDP forecast for 2020 from a contraction of between 6% and 8%, to a 6.1% contraction.