Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street is set to wrap up a historic November

The blue-chip Dow has risen 12.9% so far this month, on pace for its best monthly performance since January 1987, as promising vaccine developments boosted confidence of a smooth economic reopening. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have climbed 11.3% and 11.9%, respectively, in November, both on track to post their biggest monthly advance since April.

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Sunday as the market looks set to finish November with historically strong gains.

Cyclical sectors, those most economically sensitive groups, have led the market's November rally amid a slew of positive vaccine news. Energy, 2020's biggest loser, has jumped 33.8% this month, while financials, industrials and materials have all gained at least 13% during this period.

Small caps have been on a tear this month as investors piled into beaten-down value names. The Russell 2000 has rallied 20.6% so far in November, on track for its best month ever.

"This rally has been notable as the rotation from Growth to Value has continued to gain momentum despite the negative news flow of Covid cases surging around the country and lockdowns again being imposed in various parts of the nation," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The market is coming off a record-setting holiday week that saw the 30-stock Dow surge past the 30,000 milestone for the first time. The benchmark has since dipped below the threshold. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed Friday at fresh record highs.

Still, investors continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 266,000 people in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Sunday that the U.S. is heading into a tough period of the pandemic in which restrictions and travel advisories will be necessary.

Los Angeles County in California imposed a new stay-home order Friday as cases surged in the nation's most populous county. Meanwhile, New York City public schools will begin to reopen on Dec.7.

