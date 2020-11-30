GitLab is being valued at more than $6 billion in secondary share sale

GitLab, a site that helps developers share and manage code, is letting some employees sell a portion of their equity in an offering that values the company at over $6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

That's more than double GitLab's $2.7 billion valuation from September 2019, when it raised almost $270 million in a round led by Goldman Sachs and Iconiq Capital. The share sale allows employees to get some liquidity ahead of an expected public market debut next year, said the people, who asked not to be named because the transaction is confidential.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

GitLab competes most directly with GitHub, which Microsoft acquired for $7.5 billion in 2018, and Atlassian. All three companies have been propelled by the broader software and app economy boom that's led to massive growth in the tech industry and forced companies across all sectors, including retail, finance and health care, to hire programmers to modernize and digitize their offerings.

Developers at companies including Ticketmaster, Siemens, and Nvidia, use GitLab's technology to collaborate on code and speed up software development.

Coming into 2020, GitLab had planned on going public this month — Nov. 18, to be exact. The company, which prides itself on transparency, has a web page titled "Being a public company," where it lays out why it's important to eventually be public and what it takes to get there.

But in May, a couple months into the Covid-19 pandemic, GitLab removed the timing for an IPO because of the macro challenges posed by a sinking economy. The site now says that "In order to maintain the flexibility discussed in this section, we have chosen to remove the dates previously targeted for these goals."