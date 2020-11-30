How to snatch Cyber Monday online shopping deals without compromising your personal financial data

Holiday shopping doesn't need to break the bank.

More shoppers are expected to choose online shopping this holiday season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But other dangers lurk online, and most shoppers are not aware that they could be putting their personal financial data at risk.

A majority of shoppers — 59% — said they plan to make more purchases online this holiday season, a National Retail Federation survey found.

So far, that is proving to be true, with Black Friday online sales up 21.6% year over year, according to Adobe Analytics, as shoppers spent $9 billion online the day after Thanksgiving. Estimates indicate Cyber Monday sales could total between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion.

However, consumers may want to be careful before they click and buy.

Separate research from Bankrate recently found that 91% of adults have put their personal financial information at risk while shopping online.

The most common mistake: reusing online passwords, which was cited by 80% of Bankrate survey respondents.

Another risky behavior — saving passwords on computers and phones — was cited by 45% of shoppers. Meanwhile, 39% admitted to also saving payment information on those devices.