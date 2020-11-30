Investors should allocate up to 20% of their portfolios to China over the next decade, strategist says

SINGAPORE – Investors need to allocate more of their portfolios into China, as "geopolitical diversification" is going to be a more crucial consideration in the years ahead, according to one investment strategist.

Currently, investors globally have about less than 5% of their shares invested into China, said Paul Colwell, head of the advisory portfolio group for Asia at insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson.

Pension funds and endowments have between 3% and 5% allocations to China, according to a Willis Towers Watson report, which cited a recent survey by data analytics firm Greenwich Associates.

The weightage of Chinese A-shares — or shares that are traded on the mainland — is 5.1% of the MSCI Emerging Markets index as of August 2020, according to the index provider.

"We just don't think that's enough to be fully prepared for the new world order," Colwell told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. They should increase their allocation to Chinese shares up to 20% over the next decade, he added.

"For investors to properly position their portfolios for the post-Covid world ahead, in the new world order, they need to have more of their investment portfolios allocated into China," Colwell said. "Geopolitical diversification is going to be a much more important portfolio … consideration in the years ahead."