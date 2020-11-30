Time is running out to make changes to your Medicare coverage for 2021. Here's why you should check your options

You don't have much time left to give your Medicare coverage a yearly checkup and make changes for 2021.

The program's annual enrollment period ends Dec. 7. If you take no action, you'll automatically remain enrolled in your current plan. However, if you pass on the opportunity to see whether a better option exists, it could cost you.

"We're finding many circumstances where changing plans does benefit our policyholders," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits. "But sometimes we find that someone is already in the best plan for them next year … and they can let their current plan auto-renew."

In simple terms, this annual fall open enrollment period is for adding or changing coverage related to an Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) and prescription drugs (Part D). You can switch, add or drop those parts of your coverage.

Of the nearly 63 million people enrolled in Medicare — the majority of whom are age 65 or older — about a third choose to get their benefits through Advantage Plans, which are offered by private insurers.

The remainder stick with original Medicare: Part A (in-patient coverage) and Part B (outpatient care). Those beneficiaries often pair that with a standalone Part D plan and/or a Medicare supplemental plan (aka Medigap), both of which also are offered by private insurance companies.