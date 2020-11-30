Watch live: WHO holds briefing on pandemic after Moderna says it will seek emergency OK for vaccine

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic after Moderna said it would request emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna will be the second drugmaker to seek emergency use from the FDA after Pfizer, another front-runner in the Covid-19 vaccine race, applied for the same authorization on Nov. 20. The announcement means some Americans could get the first doses of Moderna's two-dose vaccine within a few weeks.

In late October, Moderna said it was in ongoing talks with the WHO-backed COVAX initiative on a tiered pricing proposal for its vaccine, which it's tentatively calling mRNA-1273.

