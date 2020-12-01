Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo wants A.I. to grow our food

Pinduoduo, the Chinese e-commerce retailer that sells everything from home electronics to farming goods, is hoping to shift China's food production towards smart ways of growing and distributing crops.

People bought 136.4 billion yuan ($20.7 billion) worth of food products via Pinduoduo in 2019. The company works directly with farmers via its Duo Duo Farm initiative, which it says helps them become more profitable and sell direct to consumers.

"We're giving the farmers a tech toolbox so they can actually take the guesswork out of the planting and reap the benefits of technology. You know (the) Chinese agriculture (working) population is expected to decline," Pinduoduo's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Legal, Andre Zhu, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"That's why we think smart agriculture with less human involvement is really the way going forward."

As well as developing an analytics system for agriculture and investing in tech that can detect contaminates in food, it is also running a competition: to see whether human teams or artificial intelligence (AI) are more efficient at growing strawberries. The company organized the competition with the China Agricultural University pitting traditional farming methods against AI models. Earlier this month it said in a press release the AI teams had produced 175% more fruit by weight.