Shake Shack CEO says new store designs, digital upgrades are fueling expansion plans

Shake Shack was one of the first restaurant chains to unveil restaurant designs inspired by habits its customers adopted during this year's health crisis.

In May, it debuted the "Shack Track," which has drive-up and walk-up windows that are reserved for picking up digital orders. The design makes curbside pick-up a permanent feature.

"Ultimately the big picture is, because of [the pandemic], I actually think it catapults us into an opportunity to expand the addressable market for Shake Shack," CEO Randy Garutti said in an interview.

Shake Shack sales have suffered as the coronavirus pandemic forced consumers to stay at home and cook more of their meals. But it has also created an opportunity for the burger chain to add more suburban restaurants and accelerate its digital plans to respond to how consumers order and eat their burgers.

"Now with all of these formats that we've been able to accelerate during this time, we think we have an even stronger opportunity to go into suburbs around the country," Garutti said.

Investors already like Shake Shack for its growth potential. Shares of the company have risen 36% in 2020, despite its revenue falling more than 17% in the first three quarters of this year. At $3.38 billion, its market value dwarfs that of pizza chain Papa John's, which has 18 times more locations worldwide.

Shake Shack, which licenses fewer restaurants, is much smaller. At the end of 2019, the company had a global restaurant footprint of just 275 locations, and it operates less than 200 restaurants in the United States itself.

Long-term, the company has predicted a domestic footprint of 450 company-owned locations. But some analysts think that forecast is too conservative. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan, for example, wrote in a Nov. 20 note to clients that the opportunity could be as high as 700 U.S. restaurants by the end of the decade.

This year, Shake Shack is planning on opening 18 to 20 new domestic restaurants, half of its pre-crisis forecast. Next year, it's planning to add between 35 to 40 locations to its roster of U.S. company-owned restaurants, many of which will feature its new designs or a drive-thru lane.

The majority of those new restaurants will be in markets where the chain already has a foothold, like Florida and Texas.