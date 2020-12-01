Skip Navigation
Singapore and Hong Kong push back their travel bubble again, this time beyond 2020

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Singapore and Hong Kong have delayed the start of their bilateral "travel bubble" beyond 2020, authorities from both cities said on Tuesday.
A closed departure hall at Hong Kong International Airport terminal.
Miguel Candela | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Hong Kong have delayed the start of their bilateral "travel bubble" again — deferring the plan beyond 2020, authorities from both cities said on Tuesday.

The latest postponement followed an earlier decision to push back the launch of the air travel bubble by two weeks after Hong Kong reported a resurgence in new Covid-19 cases. Inaugural flights under the arrangement — which initially allowed travelers to skip quarantine — was supposed to start on Nov. 22.

"Singapore and Hong Kong have further reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong, and given that local unlinked cases are still high, both parties have decided to defer the commencement of the Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) to beyond December 2020," the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement.

Both the Singapore aviation authority and the Hong Kong government said they will review the arrangement again in late December to decide on an exact start date.

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.