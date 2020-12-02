Biden tells NYT columnist he won't immediately remove Trump's tariffs on China

Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden told a New York Times opinion columnist that he won't immediately remove the elevated tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on China.

Instead, Biden intends to first review the existing U.S.-China agreement, and develop a "coherent strategy" with traditional allies in Europe and Asia, Thomas Friedman wrote following his hour-long phone call with the president-elect.

"The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our — or at least what used to be our — allies on the same page. It's going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies," said Biden, as reported by Friedman on Wednesday.

Beijing wouldn't welcome a U.S. that gathers a coalition against China, the columnist wrote.