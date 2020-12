Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin.

Goldman Sachs upgraded red hot electric vehicle stock Tesla Wednesday after the bell, saying in a note to clients that that the stock could surge more than 30% from here.

The firm upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and said it was growing more bullish on the electric vehicle space overall, with Tesla poised to remain a dominant player even as the industry expands.