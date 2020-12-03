Asia-Pacific stocks trade little changed; private survey on services activity in China ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were little changed in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of a private survey on China's services sector activity in November.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was fractionally lower in early trade while the Topix index edged 0.13% higher.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4%. Australia's trade data for October is set to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.

South Korea's markets are set to open an hour later than usual, with trading set to begin at 9 a.m. HK/SIN because of the College Scholastic Ability Test.