Asia-Pacific stocks trade little changed; private survey on services activity in China ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were little changed in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of a private survey on China's services sector activity in November.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was fractionally lower in early trade while the Topix index edged 0.13% higher.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4%. Australia's trade data for October is set to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.
South Korea's markets are set to open an hour later than usual, with trading set to begin at 9 a.m. HK/SIN because of the College Scholastic Ability Test.
On the economic data front, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index is expected to be released around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.
Earlier this week, China's official PMI data showed that services sector activity expanded for the ninth straight month. The official non-manufacturing PMI reading for November was 56.4, as compared with 56.2, according to data from the statistics bureau.
PMI readings above the 50 mark signify expansion, while those below that level represent contraction. PMI readings are sequential and show month-on-month expansion or contraction.
Investors will also watch developments on U.S. coronavirus stimulus negotiations, as lawmakers race to pass a pandemic relief package before the end of the year.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 nudged 0.2% higher to 3,669.01 — its second straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 59.87 points to end its trading day at 29,883.79 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% lower at 12,349.37.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.118 following its decline earlier this week from levels above 91.6.
The Japanese yen traded at 104.43 per dollar, having seen levels around 104.7 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7412, following levels below $0.738 seen yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.