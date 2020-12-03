California to impose regional stay-at-home order to ease Covid hospitalizations, governor says

California will impose a limited stay-at-home order on certain regions of the state where Covid-19 cases are placing a strain on intensive care units, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The state will be split into five regions — the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, Northern California, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. If the remaining ICU capacity in a region falls below 15%, it will trigger a three-week stay-at-home order, Newsom said.

The order would require bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barbershops to temporarily close. Personal services are businesses like nail salons, tattoo parlors and body waxing, according to the state's website. Schools that meet the state's health requirements and critical infrastructure would be allowed to remain open, and retail stores could operate at 20% capacity and restaurants would be allowed to offer take-out and delivery, the Democratic governor said.

So far, none of the regions have triggered the stay-at-home order, though every part of the state is expected to at some point in December. Newsom said he anticipates four of the five regions to have less than 15% ICU capacity "as early as the next day or two." The Bay Area is projected to reach that milestone by mid-to-late December, he said.

"The bottom line is if we don't act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed. If we don't act now, we'll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost," Newsom said during a press briefing.

Under the state's four-tiered reopening plan, most of the state's population remains under the most restrictive "widespread" tier. Thursday's announcement would impose the restrictions in "a much more broad, much more comprehensive way," Newsom said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.