Coronavirus live updates: L.A. mayor orders stay-at-home; U.S. hospitalizations cross 100,000

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, a jarring benchmark as the country struggles to slow viral spread. The rise in Covid-19 infections and subsequent hospital stays has squeezed health care systems and strained first responders. The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said Wednesday the next three months are likely to be "the most difficult in the public health history of this nation," with cases, hospitalizations and deaths set to climb. The U.S. is inching closer to a vaccine approval, with Pfizer and Moderna each having filed for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: