Coronavirus live updates: U.S. posts daily records in cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the first time since spring

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. reported a record number of daily new Covid-19 cases, current hospitalizations and single-day deaths on Thursday, a serious indication that the national virus crisis is only getting worse. The country recorded 217,664 people newly infected with the virus, 100,667 patients sick and hospitalized, and 2,879 Covid-related deaths. The data has been difficult to interpret in the past week due to Thanksgiving-related reporting pauses and backlogs, but the trends are clear: The U.S. is heading in the wrong direction.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: