Coronavirus live updates: U.S. posts daily records in cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the first time since spring

The U.S. reported a record number of daily new Covid-19 cases, current hospitalizations and single-day deaths on Thursday, a serious indication that the national virus crisis is only getting worse. The country recorded 217,664 people newly infected with the virus, 100,667 patients sick and hospitalized, and 2,879 Covid-related deaths. The data has been difficult to interpret in the past week due to Thanksgiving-related reporting pauses and backlogs, but the trends are clear: The U.S. is heading in the wrong direction.