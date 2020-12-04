Ford delaying Bronco SUV to summer 2021 due to Covid-related issues

DETROIT – Ford Motor is delaying the launch of its upcoming Bronco SUV from spring to summer of next year due to coronavirus-related problems in its supply chain, the company told its dealers Friday afternoon.

Customers who had reserved vehicles were expected to begin the ordering process Monday. That has now been delayed until mid-January, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told CNBC.

"We are committed to building Broncos with the quality our customers expect and deserve," he said, declining to discuss specific problems with its supply chain.

The postponement of the Bronco is a troubling sign for Ford, and potentially the U.S. auto industry if problems with suppliers re-emerge due to rising coronavirus cases.

In the spring, as Covid-19 rapidly spread across North America, automakers had to delay several products by months, if not a year, due to supplier problems or to conserve capital. They also shutdown domestic factories for about two months.

The 2021 Bronco is one of the most highly anticipated vehicles from Ford in years. The company has said more than 150,000 people have placed reservations for the vehicles.

As part of the delay, customers will now have until March 19 to place their order and agree to a final price, Cadiz said. Also, a highly anticipated "Sasquatch package" with manual transmission has been pushed back to the 2022 model year.