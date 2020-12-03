Facebook to remove misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

Facebook said Thursday that it will start removing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines as countries around the world prepare to start rolling them out.

So far, Facebook's policy has been to remove false claims about Covid-19 which it says could lead to "imminent physical harm," such as posts promoting false cures or bogus conspiracy theories linking the virus to 5G. The company removed 12 million posts as a result of this policy between March and October.

But it hadn't yet taken a firm stance on vaccines, other than to ban ads that promote anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. The company has only removed posts containing misinformation about vaccines in Pakistan and Samoa in the past, and those examples weren't related to Covid-19.

On Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social media giant would show its users "authoritative information about the vaccines," without elaborating on how it planned to distribute this information.

Now, as major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca say they've developed effective Covid-19 vaccines, and after the U.K. became the first country in the world to approve one of the frontrunners, Facebook has outlined a stance to delete false claims about them.

The company said it will "start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram."