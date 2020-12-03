McConnell says a Covid stimulus compromise is within reach — 'We can do this'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he has seen "hopeful signs" for striking a coronavirus stimulus deal before the end of the year.

"Compromise is within reach. We know where we agree. We can do this," the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor.

Whether Democrats, who lead the House and can hold up any bill in the Senate, will accept McConnell's vision of compromise remains to be seen. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cut their aid demands Wednesday when they embraced a $908 billion bipartisan proposal as a starting point for talks with McConnell.

Still, the GOP leader rejected the proposal when a bicameral group released it this week. He put forward his own roughly $500 billion plan.

On Thursday, McConnell called for a deal similar to the one he unveiled. It includes Paycheck Protection Program loan funding and money for education and vaccine distribution. Democrats have backed those provisions.