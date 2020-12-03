Christmas tree sales are telling a holly, jolly economic story

John Williams, left, and his dad Terry, right, both of Salem, carry a large Christmas Tree out of the field together at Tucker Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon, November 29, 2020. Alisha Jucevic | Reuters

Tree retailers are having a spirited season this year, as Americans staying closer to home due to the coronavirus pandemic are turning the holiday spirit up a notch. Traffic and sales this year to tree outlets have been anything but ho-ho-hum. Merchants are reporting a big season this year that started early and has continued to accelerate into the early part of December. If consumers are planning on being Grinches this, you certainly can't tell it by tree activity. "People have the time at home this year. They're traveling less, of course, so they're at home and they really want something to spark their mood because of the Covid stress that everybody's under," said Doug Hundley, seasonal spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association. "The Christmas spirit is a big force this time of year, and people know that the more they put into it, the more they get out of it." Tree sales are up 29% this so far in 2020, according to a survey of retailers done by Evercore ISI. There's also evidence that people are getting larger trees and buying more home decorations.

The trend comes amid growing pessimism about the picture for the economy over the next three to six months. Wall Street forecasters are expecting little to no growth until a Covid vaccine comes online and American can get back to their normal lives. Christmas trees are helping paint a bit more optimistic narrative. "People are staying at home and getting a really big tree," Evercore analyst Ed Hyman said in a note. "The theory is that people will buy additional wreaths, garlands, a larger tree when times are good, and avoid the extra purchase when times are tough." Indeed, each year Americans will buy between 25 million and 30 million real Christmas trees along with another 10 million to 20 million artificial ones, according to Statista. The $2 billion industry, though, can tell an economic story by how extravagant people are willing to get.

'Just incredible demand'