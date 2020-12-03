JD.com's digital health-care unit raises $3.5 billion in Hong Kong IPO

Several boxes of goods, bought from JD.com, are stacked on the floor.

GUANGZHOU, China — JD Health, the health-care unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, has raised $3.5 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), CNBC has confirmed.

The company issued 381.9 million shares priced at 70.58 Hong Kong dollars ($9.11) per share, according to a person familiar with the matter. That was at the top end of of the 62.8 Hong Kong dollars to 70.58 Hong Kong dollars marketed to investors, the person said.

JD Health shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 8.

Bloomberg first reported the details of the IPO.

The listing marks another big win for the stock exchange in Hong Kong which has seen major Chinese technology firms flock there to raise money.

JD Health's parent company, JD.com, carried out a secondary listing in Hong Kong in June. Another Chinese internet firm NetEase also pulled off a secondary listing in Hong Kong in June.