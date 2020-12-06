Trump says Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, looks on during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - The president's attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud.

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump announced on Sunday.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

Giuliani, 76, is in a high-risk group for Covid-19. It's unclear whether or not Giuliani has symptoms. Giuliani's team did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The former New York City mayor was in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a state Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on election security. He has led Trump's legal fight to undo Joe Biden's projected win in November, claiming without evidence widespread voter fraud.

Giuliani's diagnosis comes roughly two weeks after his son Andrew Giuliani, who serves as a special assistant to Trump, also tested positive for the virus.

Giuliani is the latest person in the president's inner circle to contract Covid-19. At least 52 people connected to the White House have tested positive in recent months, including Trump, his chief of staff and several senior advisors.

The lawyer's diagnosis also disrupts Trump's efforts to overturn the election. Giuliani traveled to several battleground states in recent days arguing allegations of voter fraud, while failing to produce any evidence in legal cases.