Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Boeing, Lyft, DraftKings & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan initiated DraftKings as neutral.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft to overweight from neutral.
  • UBS upgraded Boeing to buy from neutral.
  • Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines to outperform from market perform.
  • Truist downgraded Vail to hold from buy.
  • MKM downgraded Occidental Petroleum to neutral from buy.
  • Stephens downgraded McDonald's to equal weight from overweight.
  • MoffettNathanson initiated American Express as buy.
  • Stephens downgraded Teladoc to equal weight from overweight.
  • Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Chevron to hold from buy.
  • Seaport initiated Visa, Square, and Mastercard as buy.
A person walk a dog near McDonald's in Union Square during the coronavirus pandemic on April 14, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: