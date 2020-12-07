Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Boeing, Lyft, DraftKings & more
Published Mon, Dec 7 2020
8:14 AM EST
Updated Mon, Dec 7 2020
8:30 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
JPMorgan initiated DraftKings as neutral.
Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft to overweight from neutral.
UBS upgraded Boeing to buy from neutral.
Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines to outperform from market perform.
Truist downgraded Vail to hold from buy.
MKM downgraded Occidental Petroleum to neutral from buy.
Stephens downgraded McDonald's to equal weight from overweight.
MoffettNathanson initiated American Express as buy.
Stephens downgraded Teladoc to equal weight from overweight.
Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Chevron to hold from buy.
Seaport initiated Visa, Square, and Mastercard as buy.
A person walk a dog near McDonald's in Union Square during the coronavirus pandemic on April 14, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
