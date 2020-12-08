Two factors are driving this year's 'avalanche' of IPOs, Renaissance Capital co-founder says ahead of Airbnb, DoorDash debuts

Initial public offerings are having another banner year.

With Airbnb and DoorDash raising their IPO price ranges ahead of their debuts this week, the market's appetite for public debuts is higher than it's been in years, Renaissance Capital's Kathleen Smith told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

"We've just seen a rush of IPOs, an avalanche — more billion-dollar IPOs this year than we've seen in any other year in history," said Smith, her firm's chairman and co-founder.

Renaissance Capital runs the popular IPO ETF (IPO), which is up over 110% this year and has gathered over $500 million in assets under management.

So far this year, 194 IPO deals have raised some $67 billion, the best yearly gain since 2014.

Two key catalysts are driving these returns, Smith said.

"We have a low interest rate environment that is very good for growth stocks, which tend to be the major constituents in the IPO market. But also, we have the Covid situation, which really accelerated the move toward the digital economy and toward vaccines," Smith said.

"Those two things have really accelerated the returns, and the returns also are the fuel that drive the IPO issuance engine," she said. "So, it's been very good for the returns on the ETF and we expect to see more opportunity with Airbnb and DoorDash."

The IPO ETF will add Airbnb and DoorDash shares to its holdings sometime after each stock has traded for five days, but before the fund's rebalancing on Dec. 18, Smith said.