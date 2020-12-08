Europe's tech sector is set to haul in record funding this year despite the pandemic

Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski speaks on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 on December 11, 2019.

LONDON — European tech start-ups are projected to raise a record $41 billion of funding in 2020, despite the devastating economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investment in the continent's tech industry has been boosted by mega-funding rounds of $100 million or more this year, according to London-based venture capital firm Atomico.

In its latest State of European Tech report, Atomico said 2020 would mark a marginal improvement on 2019 when it came to investment growth. European start-ups raised $40.6 billion last year, up 52% from 2018.

Tom Wehmeier, partner at Atomico and co-author of the report, said there was a "real slowdown" in the second quarter of the year and through the summer, as coronavirus lockdowns started to take hold.

But investment activity has recovered since, with a record $5 billion flowing into Europe's tech sector in September alone.

"What we've seen is a post-summer resurgence," Wehmeier told CNBC. "September was the strongest month in European tech ever."